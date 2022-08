Knyzhov (groin) is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Monday.

Knyzhov missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to his long-term groin injury and hasn't suited up for a game since May 12, 2021. That season, the 24-year-old blueliner generated two goals and eight assists in 56 contests and could push for the 20-point threshold if able to avoid injury.