Kovalenko scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Kovalenko's goal was his first for San Jose since he was traded from the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 9. He drove the net and fired low through Jacob Markstrom after taking a pass from Willian Eklund. Kovalenko had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 28 games with the Avs, and he's already put up six (one goal, five assists) in 11 contests with the Sharks. But don't get too hyped on Kovalenko yet. He started hot once he arrived in California, but had gone six games without a point before Saturday.