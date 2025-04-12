Kovalenko logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kovalenko has a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak since he got back in the lineup following a six-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 25-year-old winger is now at 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists), 44 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-5 rating over 54 appearances between the Sharks and the Avalanche. He's getting top-six minutes late in 2024-25, so he may be worth streaming for fantasy managers looking for a boost over the final week of the season.