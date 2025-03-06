Kovalenko (upper body) is set to play Thursday versus Colorado, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Kovalenko would need to be activated off injured reserve before he can draw back into the lineup. He has five goals, 16 points and 68 hits in 45 appearances between Colorado and San Jose this season. Kovalenko's return would likely push Klim Kostin out of the lineup.
