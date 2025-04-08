Kovalenko recorded an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
Kovalenko had been a scratch for the previous six games, but he filled in for Tyler Toffoli (lower body) in Monday's contest. The 25-year-old Kovalenko helped out on the first of Will Smith's two goals. As the Sharks incorporate more prospects, Kovalenko has struggled to carve out a regular role. The winger has 18 points, 43 shots on net, 77 hits and a minus-7 rating over 52 appearances between the Sharks and the Avalanche this season.
