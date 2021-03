Gregor was assigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gregor has played in 15 of the Sharks' 19 games this season, recording three goals and 23 shots on net. This move could just be a temporary measure, but it's uncertain when or if Gregor will be called back up. He suited up in 25 AHL games last season and provided 19 points.