Sharks' Noah Gregor: Back up with big club
Gregor was called up from AHL San Jose on Saturday.
Gregor is pointless across 10 appearances at the NHL level this season but has found the scoresheet seven times in six games with AHL San Jose. He could draw into the Sharks' lineup as early as Saturday depending on whether or not Tomas Hertl (undisclosed) is able to play.
