Sharks' Noah Gregor: Called up from minors
Gregor was brought up from AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Gregor hasn't logged an NHL game for the Sharks since Dec. 14 against Vancouver and averaged just 8:34 of ice time in 18 appearances this year. In the minors, the 21-year-old has performed significantly better with seven goals and 12 helpers in 25 contests. The Sharks flipped Maxim Letunov to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.