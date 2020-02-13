Gregor was brought up from AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Gregor hasn't logged an NHL game for the Sharks since Dec. 14 against Vancouver and averaged just 8:34 of ice time in 18 appearances this year. In the minors, the 21-year-old has performed significantly better with seven goals and 12 helpers in 25 contests. The Sharks flipped Maxim Letunov to the minors in a corresponding roster move.