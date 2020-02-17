Sharks' Noah Gregor: Dealing with minor injury
Head coach Bob Boughner said Gregor (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't play in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
This doesn't appear to be a serious problem, and Gregor should travel with the team when it embarks on a four-game East Coast swing starting Thursday in New Jersey. He's produced one point over 18 NHL games this year.
