Head coach Bob Boughner said Gregor (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't play in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

This doesn't appear to be a serious problem, and Gregor should travel with the team when it embarks on a four-game East Coast swing starting Thursday in New Jersey. He's produced one point over 18 NHL games this year.

