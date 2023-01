Gregor produced an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

This was Gregor's second game back after being scratched for eight straight contests. The 24-year-old voiced some displeasure with the lack of playing time, but he's been unable to secure an everyday role with the Sharks for most of the last four seasons. This year, he's at a meager three points with 40 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-4 rating through 21 appearances.