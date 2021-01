Gregor scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Gregor's two goals this season have come in the last two games. The 22-year-old forward seems to be getting more comfortable in a third-line role, but he has yet to earn much power-play time from head coach Bob Boughner. Gregor is up to two goals, 13 shots on net and four hits through five appearances.