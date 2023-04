Gregor had a hat trick in San Jose's 7-2 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Gregor opened the scoring early in the first period and supplied his other two markers in the third frame. It was his first career hat trick. Through 51 games this season, Gregor has eight goals and 14 points. Although he's typically not a major offensive force, the 25-year-old's red hot with four goals and seven points over his last five outings.