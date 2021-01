Gregor scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Gregor's tally in the second period gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead. While that margin didn't hold up, they won in the end. Gregor has struggled to produce so far in 2020-21 -- the tally was his first point in four appearances. He's added nine shots on goal and three hits, but fantasy managers probably won't need to give the 22-year-old much consideration.