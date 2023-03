Gregor provided a shorthanded assist and added three hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

Gregor set up an Andrew Agozzino tally in the third period. The helper was Gregor's first career shorthanded point. The 25-year-old winger hasn't done much this season with eight points, 95 shots on goal, 81 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 47 outings, though he was given a look alongside Tomas Hertl at even strength in Thursday's loss.