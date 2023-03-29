Gregor scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Gregor opened the scoring midway through the first period and helped out on Kevin Labanc's insurance tally in the third. This was Gregor's first multi-point effort since April 28, 2022. The 25-year-old forward has struggled to find consistency this season, posting five goals, six assists, 97 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-9 rating through 49 appearances. Five of his 11 points in 2022-23 have come in March.