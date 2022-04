Gregor scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Gregor has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games with two goals and two helpers in that span. The 24-year-old is up to six tallies, 21 points 142 shots on net, 110 hits and a minus-16 rating through 58 contests. He's maintained a middle-six role lately, and the solid offense plus physical play could make him a decent budget option in DFS for the remainder of the season.