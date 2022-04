Gregor scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Gregor set up Rudolfs Balcers' on the Sharks' first goal of the game. In the second period. Gregor scored one of his own for his third multi-point effort in the last 14 contests. He's collected eight points in that span, and he's up to 19 points, 136 shots, 106 hits and a minus-16 rating in 56 outings overall.