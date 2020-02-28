Sharks' Noah Gregor: Points in consecutive games
Gregor earned an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.
The 21-year-old forward has picked up two of his three points this season in the last two games. Gregor has added 39 hits, 25 shots and a minus-3 rating in primarily a bottom-six role. Playing on a weak Sharks team will likely keep fantasy owners away from Gregor during 2019-20.
