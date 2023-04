Gregor scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Gregor was able to score on Dustin Wolf in the Calgary netminder's NHL debut. That goal was it for the Sharks' offense, and it's fitting that Gregor got it. The 24-year-old has five tallies and four assists over his last 10 outings, continuing his strong push to end the 2022-23 campaign. He's at nine tallies, 16 points, 114 shots, 96 hits and a minus-10 rating through 56 appearances.