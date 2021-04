Gregor recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Gregor had the secondary assist on a Kevin Labanc goal in the first period. With points in consecutive games, Gregor has likely earned more playing time. The 23-year-old forward has five goals, one helper, 39 shots on net and 38 hits through 23 contests this season. He's not likely to see more than third-line usage.