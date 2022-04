Gregor notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gregor set up a Scott Reedy goal at 4:39 of the first period to open the scoring. This was Gregor's third power-play helper of the year. The 24-year-old secured his first 20-point season on the play, and he's added 140 shots on net, 106 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 57 appearances. He's earned a goal and five assists through nine games in April.