Sharks' Noah Gregor: Reassigned to AHL
The Sharks demoted Gregor to AHL San Jose on Monday.
Gregor has been a healthy scratch in four of the Sharks' last five contests. On the season, he has one goal in 18 NHL appearances. The 21-year-old forward will be on the team's shortlist of call-ups moving forward.
