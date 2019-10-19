Sharks' Noah Gregor: Receives callup
Gregor has been called up from AHL San Jose on Friday, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old forward has produced a goal and two assists for AHL San Jose in three games this season. Gregor will likely serve as forward depth while Lukas Radil is out with an illness.
