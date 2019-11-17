Sharks' Noah Gregor: Receives demotion Sunday
The Sharks re-assigned Gregor to AHL San Jose on Sunday.
The 21-year-old was a healthy scratch for the past two contests, so this news isn't quite surprising. In fact, Gregor suited up in 10 NHL games and was a minus-6 while going pointless. He'll head to the minors where he has three points in three career AHL thus far.
