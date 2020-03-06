Gregor notched a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Gregor earned some power-play time and made good use of it, setting up Stefan Noesen's second-period tally. Through eight games since his Feb. 13 recall from AHL San Jose, Gregor has three points. He's at just four points, 46 hits and 27 shots in 26 appearances this season.