Sharks' Noah Gregor: Records power-play helper
Gregor notched a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Gregor earned some power-play time and made good use of it, setting up Stefan Noesen's second-period tally. Through eight games since his Feb. 13 recall from AHL San Jose, Gregor has three points. He's at just four points, 46 hits and 27 shots in 26 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.