Gregor scored a goal and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Gregor's even-strength shifts came alongside Logan Couture and Evander Kane. Couture was able to force a turnover early in the second period, and Gregor buried the loose puck for the Sharks' second goal. The 23-year-old has four tallies and no assists through 19 appearances. He's added 32 shots on net, a minus-11 rating and 34 hits.