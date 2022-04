Gregor scored a pair of goals on six shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Gregor's pair of goals came 26 seconds apart early in the first period. This counts as his first multi-goal game in his career. He's emerged as a solid checking-line option in 2021-22 with 23 points, 154 shots on net, 116 hits and a minus-20 rating through 62 appearances.