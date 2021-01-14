Gregor is expected to crack the lineup against Arizona on Thursday, indicating he's been promoted from the taxi squad.

With teams playing around with cap space rules, it's possible Gregor's initial placement on the taxi squad was more of a formality. The 21-year-old appeared in 28 games for the Sharks last year in which he registered three goals on 33 shots, two helpers and 50 hits while averaging 10:04 of ice time. If he continues to fill the third-line center role, Gregor should certainly be able to set new career highs in goals and assists this year.