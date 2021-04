Gregor scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.

Gregor tallied just 17 seconds into the game, which set the tone for a high-scoring battle the Sharks' just hung on to win. The 23-year-old has five goals, 38 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-11 rating in 22 appearances, mostly as a bottom-six forward.