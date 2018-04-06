Sharks' Noah Gregor: Signed to entry-level deal
The Sharks signed Gregor to an entry-level contract Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Gregor has played well in the WHL over the past four seasons, racking up 84 goals and 199 points in 184 games. He's just 19 years old, so he'll likely require some seasoning in the AHL next season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend some time with the big club in 2019-20.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...