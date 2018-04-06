Sharks' Noah Gregor: Signed to entry-level deal

The Sharks signed Gregor to an entry-level contract Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Gregor has played well in the WHL over the past four seasons, racking up 84 goals and 199 points in 184 games. He's just 19 years old, so he'll likely require some seasoning in the AHL next season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend some time with the big club in 2019-20.