Gregor secured a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Sharks on Monday, Jason Gregor of TSN1260 reports.

Gregor played in a career-high 63 games for San Jose last season in which he set new personal bests in goals (eight), assists (15) and ice time per game (14:56). If the 24-year-old forward can push for a top-six role this upcoming campaign, her could be in line to challenge for the 30-point threshold while offering solid mid-range fantasy value.