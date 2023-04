Gregor notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Gregor got the puck to the net and Kevin Labanc tied the game on a rebound at 7:11 of the third period. The helper was Gregor's fourth assist, to go with four goals, over his last six outings. The surge has him up to eight goals, seven helpers, 107 shots on net, 88 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 52 contests this season.