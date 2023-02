Gregor scored a goal on four shots, logged two hits, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Gregor's goal was his first point through seven games in February. He's added 18 shots, 18 hits, 11 blocked shots and six PIM this month while seeing some even-strength usage in a middle-six role. The 25-year-old's offense hasn't been consistent this season with six points, 68 shots and a plus-1 rating through 33 appearances, though he's added some grit with 55 hits and 21 PIM.