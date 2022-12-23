Gregor scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Gregor hadn't recorded a point in his last 10 games, and he say out three contests as a healthy scratch in that span. The 24-year-old put the Sharks ahead 2-1 in the first period Thursday with his second goal of the campaign. The winger is up to two tallies through 18 contests overall, and he's added 35 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-2 rating. He'll likely be a candidate to be a healthy scratch at times since he's shown very little consistency on offense.