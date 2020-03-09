Gregor scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Gregor has points in each of his last two games, and they've both come with a man advantage. He's at five points, 29 shots on goal, 47 hits and a minus-5 rating through 27 contests. Gregor has served in a top-six role lately, but he's probably not going to play his way into fantasy relevance this season.