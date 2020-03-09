Sharks' Noah Gregor: Tallies on power play
Gregor scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Gregor has points in each of his last two games, and they've both come with a man advantage. He's at five points, 29 shots on goal, 47 hits and a minus-5 rating through 27 contests. Gregor has served in a top-six role lately, but he's probably not going to play his way into fantasy relevance this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.