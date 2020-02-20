Sharks' Noah Gregor: Will play Thursday
Gregor (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Devils, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
An earlier projected lineup from the team left Gregor off the list, but his return to action for the first time since Dec. 14 is unlikely to make waves in the fantasy realm anyway; he has a meager one point (a goal) over 18 games thus far. However, he does provide the Sharks with a physical presence up front and some relief for all of the absences. It's unclear at this juncture who will lose his spot in the lineup, though it could come from a bottom-line group that supplied a goal in each of the last two games.
