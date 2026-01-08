Allan, Laurent Brossoit and a 2028 seventh-round draft pick were traded to the Sharks from the Blackhawks on Thursday in exchange for Ryan Ellis, Jake Furlong and a 2028 fourth-round pick, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Allan got his first taste of NHL action last year by appearing in 43 regular-season games for Chicago and racking up a goal, seven assists, 61 hits, 48 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 15:08 of ice time. He's logged two goals, four assists and 39 PIM over 29 appearances with AHL Rockford to begin the 2025-26 campaign, and he'll have a change of scenery heading into the second half of the season. The Sharks' blueliners are dealing with several injuries, so it's possible that Allan will join the NHL club at some point.