Sharks' Nolan Allan: Earns two-year deal

Allan signed a two-year contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.

Allan was acquired by the Sharks from the Blackhawks in January but didn't get into a game with either team in 2025-26. The 2021 No. 32 overall pick spent the entirety of the year in the minors, putting up two goals and six points over 29 games with AHL Rockford, in addition to producing two goals and 14 points across 35 regular-season games with AHL San Jose. The Sharks have several pending unrestricted free agents on the blue line, so Allan has an opportunity to be an NHL regular in 2026-27, depending on how the organization proceeds come July 1.