Allan scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

Allan has opened the year on the second pairing, though his minutes could be sheltered in tight games. The 23-year-old is one of three young blueliners on the Sharks' roster, along with Luca Cagnoni and Sam Dickinson, so an occasional trip to the press box could occur for any of those defensemen. Allan was limited to the AHL in 2025-26, but he had a decent eight points in 43 outings for the Blackhawks in 2024-25. His long-term projection is to serve as a bottom-four penalty-kill specialist.