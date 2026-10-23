Allan scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2, added four hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

This was Allan's second goal in six outings this season. The 23-year-old defenseman is working in a part-time role and sees bottom-four minutes when he's in the lineup. He'll be competing with Sam Dickinson and Luca Cagnoni for two spots in the lineup typically. Allan has added eight shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating, showcasing a bit of all-around potential if he's able to solidify his spot in the lineup.