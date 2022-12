Lindblom scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Lindblom snapped an 11-game point drought with his first goal of the season. In that span, he went minus-5 with 11 hits and 8:03 of ice time per game. The 26-year-old's limited usage on the Sharks' fourth line has led to virtually nothing in the scoring department, as he's at five points, 27 shots, 25 hits and a minus-7 rating in 27 appearances this season.