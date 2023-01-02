Lindblom posted a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindblom has earned four points over his last five games, showing some effective play in a bottom-six role. He helped out on tallies by Jonah Gadjovich and Evgeny Svechnikov to earn his first multi-point effort of the campaign. Lindblom has three goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-8 rating through 37 outings. He'll be in the lineup most of the time, but his offense hasn't been enough to warrant much fantasy consideration.