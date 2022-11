Lindblom registered an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Lindblom ended an eight-game point drought when he set up Evgeny Svechnikov's first-period tally. The encouraging sign is Lindblom has stayed in the lineup throughout his slump -- he's been a healthy scratch just once this season, so he's outperforming the Sharks' other depth forwards. The 26-year-old has four assists, 18 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating through 15 appearances.