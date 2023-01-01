Lindblom provided a goal in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Lindblom's marker came at 9:03 of the second period and tied the game at 2-2. He has three goals and seven points in 36 contests this season. The 26-year-old entered the contest averaging just 10:02 of ice time in 2022-23, and he shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions unless his role grows.