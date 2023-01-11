Lindblom provided an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Lindblom has registered three assists over four games in January. With the addition of Mikey Eyssimont on waivers from the Jets, competition for bottom-six minutes will be a little strong. Lindblom has 10 points, 41 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-6 rating through 40 appearances this season, so he should still have a fairly safe spot in the lineup, though not one that's of much use to fantasy managers.
