Lindblom scored a goal in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Lindblom ended Jack Campbell's shutout bid with 4:58 left in the third period. Over his last seven contests, Lindblom has two goals and three assists -- solid production given that he's seen no more than the 12:13 of ice time he received Friday in any of those games. The Swede is up to 11 points, 38 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-7 rating through 42 appearances.