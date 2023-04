Lindblom sat out the final seven games of the season due to a concussion, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Lindblom said Saturday that he doesn't expect it to be a long-term problem. It sounds like he should be available for training camp in the fall. The 26-year-old forward accounted for 15 points, 75 shots on goal and 64 hits in 73 games during his first campaign as a member of the Sharks.