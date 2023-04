Lindblom (upper body) will suit up versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Lindblom has managed just three points in his last 25 contests and figures to remain in a bottom-six role. As such, the winger's return is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. The Swede would need a strong run to end the season in order to get over the 20-point threshold for the second straight year.