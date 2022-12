Lindblom scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Lindblom's goal came five seconds after Mason Shaw's major penalty for kneeing Evgeny Svechnikov expired. Both of Lindblom's tallies this season have come in the last seven games, but he hasn't recorded an assist since Nov. 11. The winger remains firmly in a bottom-six role with six points, 30 shots on net, a minus-10 rating and 29 hits through 33 contests. Given his lack of offense, he could occasionally end up being healthy scratched.