Lindblom signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Sharks on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Lindblom will likely slot into a bottom-six role for San Jose in 2022-23. The 25-year-old winger picked up 12 goals, 26 points and 127 shots while averaging 13:48 of ice time through 79 appearances with the Flyers last season.