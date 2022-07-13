Lindblom signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Sharks on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.
Lindblom will likely slot into a bottom-six role for San Jose in 2022-23. The 25-year-old winger picked up 12 goals, 26 points and 127 shots while averaging 13:48 of ice time through 79 appearances with the Flyers last season.
